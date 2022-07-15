STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England 2nd ODI: England wins, takes series to decider

The Indian cricket team lineup led by India's captain Virat Kohli (R) ahead of the start of play on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground.

CHENNAI:  Yuzvendra Chahal wouldn’t want to remember the last time he went up against England in an ODI before this series. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy smashed him for fun at Edgbaston in the 2019 World Cup. The leg-spinner went for 88 in his ten overs.

Cut to 2022, after bowling just two overs in the first ODI, Chahal returned with 4/47 at Lord’s the first leg-spinner since Shane Warne in 1999 to do so at the venue against the World champions on Thursday. England was all out for 246 in 49 overs.

In reply, India was off to a horror start as they lost Rohit Sharma early. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan got out shortly after. England kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, India was bundled out for 146, falling short by 100 runs. Reece Topley finished with 6/24 for England. 

