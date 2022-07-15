STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'This too shall pass': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's message for Kohli wins hearts

Babar's support for Kohli came after current Indian captain Rohit Sharma threw his weight behind his predecessor.

Published: 15th July 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) with Virat Kohli.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed Virat Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean run with the bat after the former India skipper was again dismissed cheaply in the second ODI against England at Lord's.

Kohli was out for 16 off 25 deliveries as India faced a 100-run drubbing against the hosts.

While Kohli got off to a good start with the bat, hitting three boundaries, he soon fell to David Wiley, as he got an outside outside to England captain Jos Buttler.

Pakistan skipper Babar, however, extended his support to Kohli with a message.

The 27-year-old star batter took to Twitter and wrote, "This too shall pass.Stay strong."

Babar's support for Kohli came after current Indian captain Rohit Sharma threw his weight behind his predecessor.

"For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Saying that a cricketer of Kohli's calibre does not need any reassurance from anyone, Rohit added, "He has played so many matches, over such a long period of time. He is such a great batter."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli doesn't need any reassurance: Rohit Sharma

Kohli also received backing from England captain Buttler who maintained that just like every cricketer, it is important to keep in mind the former is "human" and can have a couple of low scores before getting back into form once again.

"I suppose in a little way it is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best in ODI cricket in the world," Buttler said.

"So, he has been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, they go through runs of form where they do not perform as well as they do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you are hoping it does not come against us," Buttler added.

Kohli has managed to score only 158 runs from seven ODI games so far this year with only two fifties to his name.

The 33-year-old though remains in the third position in the ICC ODI rankings behind Pakistan's Babar and Imam ul Haq.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babar Azam Virat Kohli
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp