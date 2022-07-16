STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Media Rights: Global body to accept sealed bids as usual, e-auction only in case of 'tie'

Viacom18, which had recently won the IPL India digital rights with a record Rs 23,578 crore bid via an e-auction, had reportedly sought clarifications on certain aspects from the governing body.

Published: 16th July 2022 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

ICC

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be conducting an e-auction for its sale of media rights only if the bidders quote an identical amount in the opening round, industry sources told PTI on Friday.

While Viacom18, which had recently won the IPL India digital rights with a record Rs 23,578 crore bid via an e-auction, had reportedly sought clarifications on certain aspects from the governing body, the ICC will stick to its original plan -- sealed bids for round 1 and e-auction for second round only if there is a tie.

In fact, the ICC on Friday, sent out multiple clarifications to the interested parties on the bidding process that will be held in August for the cycle starting 2024.

"The ICC always gets multiple queries on the bidding process and that is nothing new for the global body.

"Clarification went out to prospective bidders on range of things as there is a specific time for clarification. Bids will be proceeding exactly as outlined previously. Sealed bids is considered standard practice to drive best price for members," an industry source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that the ICC always had the provision for e-auction but only if there is a second round with initial bids having companies quoting similar amount.

"If it goes to the second round, it will be e-auction, a straight shoot-out if there are two similar bids and we need a clear winner," the source said.

The ICC has three packages -- Package A is TV Rights, 'B' is Digital Rights and 'C' is combined TV and Digital Rights.

The packages include multiple women's U-19 T20 World Cups.

In the men's category there are two specific durations — four years and eight years.

Bids must be submitted for a four-year term, but bidders can also optionally bid for an eight-year term as well.

In the women's category, it is for a four-year term.

"For the first time ever, men's and women's rights will be sold separately, and prospective partners can bid for 16 Men's events (over 8 years) and six Women's events (over 4 years), totalling 362 and 103 matches respectively," the ICC had stated in a release.

Apart from these 465 games, there are additional games in U-19 men's and women's category.

The ITT is for the Indian market only, with up to six packages available across TV only, digital only or a combination of both.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC ICC Media Rights
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp