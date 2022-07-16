STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test captain Ben Stokes rested from South Africa T20 series

Stokes, who is currently playing the ODI series against India, will also feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19.

Published: 16th July 2022 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the first one day international cricket match between England and India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England's Test captain Ben Stokes has been rested from the home T20 series against South Africa as part of the team's workload management.

Stokes, who is currently playing the ODI series against India, will also feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19 before being rested from the T20 series starting July 27.

"To manage the workload and fitness of England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes, he will not feature in the Vitality IT20 series and The Hundred competition, which is due to start next month," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Friday.

Seamer Matthew Potts has been included in the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer, including the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Spinner Adil Rashid returns to both T20 and ODI squads after missing the series against India to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Jonny Bairstow has been included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series Teams: ODI: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey T20I: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

