India vs England 3rd ODI: India to bowl first 

By PTI

MANCHESTER: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the series-deciding third ODI here on Sunday.

India made one change, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.

England went with the same playing XI.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

