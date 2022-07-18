Home Sport Cricket

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka shifts second Pakistan Test from Colombo to Galle

The Galle International Stadium will host its fourth straight Test in the past few weeks after the two Australia matches and the ongoing Pakistan opener.

By ANI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board on Sunday announced that they are shifting the venue of the second Test against Pakistan from the capital city Colombo to Galle.

In a statement on Sunday, Sri Lanka Cricket said: "Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to shift the 2nd Test Match from RPICS, Colombo to Galle International Cricket Ground."

"SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by our stakeholders in carrying out tour-related operations, due to the prevailing situation in the country," the statement said.

The second Test is scheduled to start on July 24. The first Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently underway in Galle.

Earlier on Sunday, SLC also announced that the Lanka Premier League 2022 has been postponed immediately, citing the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament.

Despite facing the crisis, Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series. The series was highly competitive and saw good cricket from both sides. Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series was won by Sri Lanka 3-2, while the Warne-Murli Trophy in Tests was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis with soaring inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. 

