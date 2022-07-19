Andhra Premier League: Coastal Riders defeat Bezawada Tigers, lift maiden trophy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a nail-biting finish, Coastal Riders beat Bezawada Tigers by seven runs to lift the trophy in the inaugural edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL). There were a flurry of boundaries and sixes in the final of APL between Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers at ACA VDCA stadium here on Monday.

The match which was rescheduled on Sunday due to rain went on smoothly without any interruption on Monday. Batting first, Coastal Riders made a formidable score of 176 for six in 20 overs. In reply, Bezawada Tigers scored 169 for seven wickets in 20 overs. Winners cup was presented by MD and CEO of Shriram Group YS Chakravarty. ACA CEO Siva Reddy said they were happy that the maiden edition of APL received good response.

