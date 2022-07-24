Suresh hands Nellai first loss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suresh Kumar smashed 75 as Lyca Kovai Kings scored 177/4 against Nellai Royal Kings at Salem on Saturday. In the end, it was enough as they handed Nellai their first defeat of the season. Chasing 178, Nellai were in the driver’s seat, needing 20 runs from 14 balls with six wickets in hand. However, they lost wickets in a heap at the death to lose the match by five runs. For Kings, R Divakar (3/40) and M Shahrukh Khan (2/8) impressed.

Earlier, Suresh, along with Ganga Sridhar Raju (48), added 117 for the first wicket. Once they got out, Sai Sudharsan kept the momentum going with an 18-ball 35, a knock that included two fours and as many sixes. Nellai pulled things back in the end. Suresh focused on rotating the strike while trying to secure at least one boundary an over. With Sridhar Raju giving company, he hit three sixes and seven fours in his 48-ball knock. Brief scores: Kovai 177/4 in 20 ovs (Suresh K 75, Ganga Sridhar Raju 48) bt Nellai 172/9 in 20 ovs (Sanjay 54, Divakar 3/40).

