TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: S Aravind stars with the ball for Mugappair CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Aravind picked up five wickets as Mugappair CC defeated Thiruthani CC by 24 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Mugappair made 216 in 44.4 overs with Aditya Venkatesh top scoring with 64. He was ably supported by M Vishal, who scored 56. For Thiruthani medium pacer Suresh Kumar picked up 5/55. Chasing a modest total, Aravind spun a web around Thiruthani to bowl them out for 192 in 44 overs.

Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 216 in 44.4 ovs (Aditya Venkatesh 64, M Vishal 56, P Suresh Kumar 5/55, K Mathan 3/60) bt Thiruthani CC 192 in 44 overs (K Mathan 40, S Sreeram 37, S Aravind 5/38, R Rajagiri 3/39). III Division: Aththis CC 206/7 in 30 ovs (U Rajkumar 49 n.o, S. Sachin 38, M Ramesh 3/60) bt Lucas TVS RC 136/9 in 30 ovs (G Praveen Kumar 32). IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 108 in 25 ovs (S Anirudh 27, S Parvesh Gautam 3/26, V Mithun Vijay 3/19) lost to IEC RC 112/1 in 15.2 ovs (S Parvesh Gautam 70 n.o, B.V. Dinesh 34).

