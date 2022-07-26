Home Sport Cricket

India T20I squad arrives in Trinidad for 5-match series against West Indies

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were some of the players seen at the airport along with the rest of the squad.

Published: 26th July 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Team India. (Photo | Twitter @BCCI)

By ANI

PORT OF SPAIN: T20I squad of Team India arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of their five-match series against West Indies, which is scheduled to start on Friday.

Ahead of the T20I series, the Men in Blue are currently squaring off against West Indies for the ODI series, where they have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Both teams will be facing each other for the third and final ODI match on Wednesday at Port of Spain.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. 

