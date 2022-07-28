Chepauk beat Nellai, advance to TNPL final

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most teams that top the table at any level in white-ball cricket dread the sight of law of averages catching up in the playoffs. Nellai Royal Kings learnt that the hard way as they lost to Chepauk Super Gillies by five wickets in the TNPL playoffs at Salem on Wednesday.

Kaushik Gandhi’s 40, R Sai Kishore’s 43 and R Sathish’s unbeaten 31 came in handy for Chepauk as they won with four balls to spare. Chasing 141, Chepauk had a disastrous start losing opener Jagadeesan and S Radakrishnan in the space of three balls with both batters failing to open their account.

Athisyaraj Davidson took both the wickets a fine display of seam bowling. From 2/1, Gandhi and Kishore did the rescue act. The duo added 78 runs. Bowling late in the evening was difficult because of the dew. Nellai’s Sanjay Yadav had difficulty in gripping the ball.

This was exploited by Kishore as he struck Sanjay and Aparajith for two huges sixes into the stands. This positive approach eased the pressure and Chepauk raised 53 runs in the powerplay. Therafter, Kishore and Gandhi lost patience and fell to the guile of Karthick Manikandan.

When 15 runs was required off 12, Sathish notched up three consecutive boundaries off K Easwaran and helped his team win in style. Earlier, put in to bat, Nellai, who lost opener NS Harish cheaply, but managed to put up a good stand for the second wicket. Aparajith and L Surya Prakash added 46 runs for the second wicket.

Chepauk played three left-arm spinners in Kishore, M Siddharth and R Alexander. Both Sai and Siddharth are experienced and wily, while Alexander was slightly in-experienced among the trio. This was exploited by Aparajith.

But Gandhi was always looking for a wickets and kept shuffling his bowlers to unsettle the opposition batsman. During one such occasion, Aparajith miscued a short ball from Sandeep Warrier to Gandhi at mid-wicket.

Brief scores: Nellai Royal Kings 140 all out in 20 ovs (Aparajith 33) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 141/5 in 19.2 ovs (Gandhi 40, Kishore 43, Karthik Manikandan 3/14)

