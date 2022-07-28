Home Sport Cricket

Used to feel left out while watching Olympics, not anymore: Radha on CWG debut 

Women's cricket is making its Commonwealth Games debut with India and Australia set to battle it out in the opener on Friday.

Published: 28th July 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

India's left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (Photo| Radha Yadav @ Twitter)

India's left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (Photo| Radha Yadav @ Twitter)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian left-arm spinner Radha Yadav used to feel left out while watching a multi-sporting event on television but now she finds herself playing in one.

Women's cricket is making its Commonwealth Games debut with India and Australia set to battle it out in the opener on Friday.

"Been watching CWG since my childhood and getting to play in it is a real honour," Radha said after the team's training session at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

"I used to feel left out, especially in the Olympics. It is a different feeling when the national anthem is playing."

Australia start favourites against India but Radha doesn't see it that way.

"In T20s, all teams are good. You can't say there is only good team in this format."

The game will be followed by the India-Pakistan clash on July 31. Asked about the brand of cricket that the team will look to play in the tournament, Radha said: "As a cricketer, we want to improve every day. We need to set a standard and we need to work hard every day.

"Our mindset will be simple whether we Pakistan or Australia," she added. The 21-year-old has featured in 43 T20 Internationals and an ODI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games CWG Radha Yadav Commonwealth Games 2022
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp