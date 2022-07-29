Home Sport Cricket

WBBL: India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar joins Brisbane Heat

Vastrakar, a key member of the Indian team, and someone who played a vital role in the side's recent victories against Sri Lanka is currently recovering from COVID-19.

India's fast bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, left, with Mithali Raj

India's fast bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, left, with Mithali Raj (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

BRISBANE: All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar became the latest Indian cricketer to sign for Brisbane Heat for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The 22-year-old will become the third Indian woman cricketer to play for Brisbane Heat. Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav had previously played for the side.

"Pooja is an outstanding athlete. She bowls with sharp pace, can find the boundary with the bat down the order and is an absolute jet in the field," Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke said in a statement posted on the club's website.

"We're very pleased to welcome her to the WBBL and are excited about the experience we can offer her. She's certainly a player of the future for India and one that we expect can make a difference for the Heat this summer," Noffke added.

Vastrakar, a key member of the Indian team, and someone who played a vital role in the side's recent victories against Sri Lanka is currently recovering from COVID-19.

She also played a pivotal role during India's World Cup campaign in New Zealand earlier this year, finishing as the side's second-leading wicket-taker and playing an impressive knock of 67 off 59 balls against Pakistan.

Vastrakar has been named in India's Commonwealth Games squad but is currently in quarantine in Bengaluru.

She is set to miss their opening match against Australia on Friday. She joins New Zealand's Amelia Kerr as Brisbane Heat's second overseas player for the upcoming season. Vastrakar has represented India in 23 ODIs, 27 T20Is, and two Tests.

