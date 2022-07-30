CWG 2022: With improved endurance and pace, Renuka Singh is back

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Renuka Singh Thakur was selected for the New Zealand tour and the ODI World Cup that followed earlier in January, it was on the back of her consistent performances in the senior one-dayers and the challengers in the domestic season. She was keen on making the most of every opportunity she gets. She wanted to make her mother Suntia Thakur — who raised her all by herself — proud and smile.

But things don't always go as planned. Although she did make her debut in the bilateral series against White Ferns, Renuka did not get a game throughout the World Cup. Even as Jhulan Goswami was injured, India went in with an extra spinner in their last league game against South Africa. Renuka had to watch India get knocked out early from the bench.

Despite her disappointment, Renuka did not say a word about not getting to play as she returned to the domestic season for the senior T20 league for Railways. “Any player would have expected an opportunity, but not once did she mention it,” recalls former India cricketer and Railways head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

“She was very normal, she knew what her role was and what was expected of her. I have never seen that girl crib about anything at all. In fact, the only thing she came back and told me was ‘didi, mera fielding aur zada improve hogaya’ (sister, my fielding has now improved even more).”

Now, it’s no secret that Renuka is not the quickest or the most imposing pacer going around. If one saw the way she carries herself on the field, she might not be looked at as a threat. But that’s not to take anything away from her calmness or level-headed mind or the smartness that comes with her skills. “People might not rate her because of the kind of attitude she possesses, that can be mistaken. She is a smart cricketer. The good thing about her is she takes everything in her stride,” said Nooshin.

And that is exactly what she did after the World Cup. Put her head down, worked on her fitness, tried to improve her endurance and pace, while also focusing on her swing. The results were there to see in the Sri Lanka tour as she finished as the leading wicket-taker in ODIs. As the Commonwealth Games came along, she was ready. In the absence of India’s key all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka stepped up big time against the mighty Australians. She ran through their top-order, taking four wickets in a span of 13 deliveries. Although India lost the match, her 4/18 was one of the biggest positives for them from the encounter.

ALSO READ | There’s so much talent in Indian women’s cricket: Kate Cross

Speaking after the match Renuka said that the fitness camp before CWG helped her a lot. “We worked on hitting the hard lengths. I have been working on my speed, agility and endurance as it is important for a fast bowler. From that we got a lot of help and the results are showing. I worked on my swing as well. The more I am able to swing, the better it will help the team,” said the 26-year-old.

And she was right. Her inswing had a vital role to play on Friday — especially when Renuka swung one back into Tahlia McGrath and cleaned up the stumps — and would continue to do so in the coming games as India take on Pakistan in their next game on Sunday.

From warming the bench in New Zealand during the World Cup to leading the pace attack in CWG she has come a long way. “A person who was not given an opportunity in the World Cup is now opening the bowling. She is now given the new ball. It shows the growth of the player. And also the kind of confidence the captain and management have in her. That is only possible if the player would have developed,” summed up Nooshin.

Sunita did not have the chance to see Renuka play in the World Cup. But watching her delivering for India on Friday, she’d have definitely smiled and felt proud of her daughter.

