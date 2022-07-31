Home Sport Cricket

CWG 2022: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets, women bowlers in blue shine in Birmingham sun

India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indias Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the women's T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Indias Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the women's T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM:  India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.

Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each.

For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top scorer with a 30-ball 32.

In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.

Brief Scores: Pakistan women: 99 all out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15) India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).

