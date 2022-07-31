Uncertainty hanging over India-West Indies T20 matches in US due to visa issues

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Cricket West Indies are exploring the possibilities to host the reminder of the T20I series in the Caribbean as several members of both teams are yet to get their visa papers for the tour of the US.

According to the schedule, both the teams were scheduled to play their last two matches in Florida on August 6 and 7.

However, as of Sunday, there was no certainty that these two matches would go ahead as per schedule in Florida. Although the players and the support staff submitted the visa documents well in advance, some are yet to get the clearance. Teams, however, are still hopeful that the issue will be sorted out in a couple of days.

“We are working out alternate plans and there is a chance that the papers will reach Trinidad in the next couple of days. If that happens then the teams will fly to Florida from Trinidad. But with the element of uncertainty still around, we are alternatively making other arrangements,” sources tracking the development told The New Indian Express.

In case, US visas don’t arrive, it is understood that the series will continue at St Kitts itself. There are already a few unhappy voices in the Caribbean that the series against India have been restricted to Trinidad and St Kitts with the legend Andy Roberts openly criticizing the Cricket West Indies. If the CWI intends to keep the series in Caribbean, then Antigua and Barbados also may show interest to host these matches.

In fact, as per the initial schedule both the teams were supposed to play only three T20Is in the Caribbean and only after CWI expressed interest to host the event in Florida that two more matches added. Florida is not a new destination for these two teams and have already played four T20s with two each in 2016 and 2019.

India A series

Meanwhile, India A cricket will be back on the calendar as the BCCI is in talks with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to host a full-fledged series at home beginning September 3. While the tour is all but confirmed, discussions on the composition of the matches are understood to be underway. One plan is to play three four-day matches and three 50-over matches. The other plan is to keep four-day matches to two and play three 50-overs and two three T20 matches.

With the Duleep Trophy scheduled to begin on September 8, it is understood that the selectors have already been instructed to pick the teams accordingly. There is a strong chance the three teams for Duleep Trophy will include a good mix of Under-23 players, who have been part of the National Cricket Academy camp recently.

