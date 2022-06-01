STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

March 2023 likely to see inaugural Women's Indian Premier League

It is understood that on the sidelines of the IPL play-offs, the BCCI had discussions with the stakeholders with March 2023 being looked at as an ideal window to host the tournament.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is understood to have shortlisted two windows to host a franchise-model T20 league for women from 2023.

It is understood that on the sidelines of the IPL play-offs, the BCCI had discussions with the stakeholders with March 2023 being looked at as an ideal window to host the tournament.

If not, September is likely to be considered as another option.

Despite calls to start one over the last few years, based on the inputs received from former players and other stakeholders, the BCCI has been looking to start the new tournament in 2023.

Recently, the BCCI conducted the Women's T20 Challenge in Pune, where the matches received considerable stadium attendance.

Despite the city hosting IPL matches, that nearly 8,621 turned up for the final between Supernovas and Velocity was a clear indication of how far the game has grown.

Ever since the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah mentioned that a full-fledged tournament would begin next year, things have started to move.

And over the past week, the BCCI is understood to have had discussions with Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board counterparts and are likely to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to create a separate window for its new league in the month of March.

With the Caribbean Premier League, The Hundred and The Women’s Big Bash running between July-November, the BCCI is looking at March as a window because the likes of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa players will have international commitments between December-February. It is understood that the BCCI has received positive response from other boards about their respective players’ participation.

The BCCI is believed to be looking at six teams to start the tournament and is also encouraged by the interest shown by some of the IPL franchises.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are believed to be showing active interest in owning a team. Chennai Super Kings also seem interested in the league, having started an academy for girls recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI IPL Women's IPL
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp