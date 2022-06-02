STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus

Classplus has claimed to have digitised over one lakh educators and content creators across more than 3,000 cities serving 30 million students.

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ending all speculations after sending a cryptic tweet, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday joined hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus to promote thousands of educators and content creators.

Ganguly also took to social media to announce this initiative, upon completing 30 years in Indian cricket. In the 30-second clip, Ganguly is heard saying, "The first step towards achieving your dreams is having the right coach."

Classplus has claimed to have digitised over one lakh educators and content creators across more than 3,000 cities serving 30 million students, assisting them in building their online presence and selling their online courses.

"With Dada (Ganguly) himself by their side, we hope to help these edupreneurs further grow their reach and take their business to newer heights," said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus.

The startup recently bagged $70 million in a Series D funding round, co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global and is currently valued at close to $600 million.

Classplus helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching business.

Since its inception in 2018, the startup has raised approximately $160 million from global investors like Tiger Global, AWI, RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India's Surge, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet and Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures.

On Wednesday, after sparking speculations of a possible political debut with a cryptic tweet, Ganguly sought to dispel the rumours and clarify on his next venture.

After a few hours of leaving people guessing, Ganguly himself made it clear late that it is not politics, but an educational app that will be his new venture.

However, his Twitter message had enough ingredients to give rise to speculations that he might be ending his cricketing innings and making debut in politics.

