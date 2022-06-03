Indian Navy storm into final of Nachimuthu Gounder Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gaurav Chandel’s 21 points helped Indian Navy thrash KSEB 86-52 in the men’s semifinals of the 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup all-India basketball tournament organised by CDBA at VOCA Park in Coimbatore on Thursday. In the women’s semifinals for the 19th CRI Pumps Trophy, KSEB had 57-53 narrow win over Kerala Police. In the second semifinal, South Western Railways scored a narrow win over Eastern Railways and adavance to the final.

Results: Semifinals: Men: Indian Navy 86 (Gaurav Chandel 21, Mandeep Singh 18, Akhilesh Kumar 13) bt KSEB 52 (Jishnu G Nair 20, Rahul Sarath 11, Sarath AS 10). Women: KSEB 57 (Minnu Maria Joy 24, PS Jeena 18, Nimmi George 8) bt Kerala Police 53 (VJ Jeyalakshmi 16, Chippy Mathew 13, Rosemary Sajan 10); South Western Railways 81 (Mohana BalaT 23, Bhandavya HM 15, Vinaya Joseph 13) bt Eastern Railways 79 (Avanti Vardhan 23, Anjana Daisy Ekka 15).

Viva Chennai champs

Viva Chennai’s last league game against Swaraj FC ended in a 1-1 draw in the senior division league of the Chennai Football Association played at Home Arena, Thalampur here on Thursday. With 20 points, Viva Chennai won the league championship. Swaraj FC and Chennai Customs, with 18 points each, bagged the second spot.

Results: Viva Chennai 1 (Abu 23rd) drew with Swaraj FC 1 (Lalnuntluanga 90th).

Harish shines

Riding on S Harish’s 53 n.o, Central Excise defeated MAS CC by 28 runs in the 52nd all-India YSCA Trophy. Central Excise were at one stage 21 for 4 and from then on Harish’s 36 ball 53 not out enabled his team to post a challenging score. Little Hearts also posted win

Brief scores: Little Hearts 201/9 in 30 ovs (Keshav 41, Om Nitin 42, Sujendran 31, Sukanth 4/52) bt TRC 164 in 29.2 ovs (Parthiban 42, Sai Sachin 43, Navin 4/33, Pramodh 3/22). Central Excise 177 for 9 in 30 overs (Ashwin 33, S. Harish 53 n.o) beat MAS CC 149 in 28 ovs (Pradeep 26, S Harish 3/31, Shijith 3/50).