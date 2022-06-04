STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC chair warns of reduction in volume of Test cricket in future

"In 10-15 years' time I still see Test cricket being an integral part (of the game), it may be that there is less of it," he added.

Published: 04th June 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay (Photo | ICC Twitter)

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON:  The ever-increasing domestic T20 leagues are squeezing bilateral ties and Test cricket runs the risk of witnessing a reduction in its volume in a decade's time, warns ICC chair, Greg Barclay.

Barclay, who was appointed as ICC chair in November 2020, said the world body will face a serious challenge in deciding the next Future Tours Program starting next year.

"There is a men's and women's event every year and the growth of domestic leagues are forcing things from the bottom and what is getting squeezed is bilateral cricket and so we are trying to fit everything in," Barclay told BBC's Test Match Special during the ongoing first game of the three-match series between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

"There will be some unfortunate consequences from a playing experience and a revenue point of view for some of those countries who won't get the amount of cricket they might hope to have and they won't get exposure, particularly against India and to a lesser extent Australia and England. So we will see a squeeze."

"In 10-15 years' time I still see Test cricket being an integral part (of the game), it may be that there is less of it," he added.

Barclay hinted that the "big three" of world cricket -- India, Australia, and England -- will be largely unaffected by the adjustments in Test cricket. "Some countries may have to make room and play less Test cricket. Some of the smaller full members will have to accept that they can't play the amount of Test cricket that they wanted to, so we may see a lessening of that - four or five a year - whereas England, Australia and India, I think, will be playing Test cricket as they are now."

The ICC chair, however, doesn't see the longer format evolving in women's cricket at a significant pace.

"To play Test cricket, you've got to have structures domestically that allow you to play long-form cricket and they don't really exist in any of the countries at the moment, so I can't really see women's Test cricket or long-form cricket evolving at any particular speed at all," he said.

"That's not to say that those countries that choose to play Test cricket - Australia and England - who provide that to the women can't do so, but I don't see it as part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all."

The Kiwi feels white-ball cricket is the future due to its popularity among fans and broadcasters.

"If you look at strategically the way that cricket is going, there's no doubt that white-ball cricket, short-form cricket, is the way of the future. That's the game that's sought after by fans, that's where the broadcasters are putting their resource, it's what's driving the money," Barclay concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 Test cricket ICC Future Tours Program Australia England
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp