STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former Indian pacer RP Singh praises KL Rahul for his game awareness, sound technique

RP Singh, who was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, praised KL Rahul for being technically sound.

Published: 07th June 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batter KL Rahul

Indian batter KL Rahul (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India pacer RP Singh has come out in support of KL Rahul, who will be leading India in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, while taking a dig at Manish Pandey for throwing his wicket away after getting good starts.

RP Singh lauded Rahul for having a lot of game awareness and knowing when to step on the accelerator. Rahul has been criticised for not being able to score at a brisk rate, but he has been among the leading run-scorers for his franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last five seasons.

RP Singh, who was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, praised Rahul for being technically sound.

"KL Rahul is technically very sound. He has game-awareness as he picks the bowlers against whom he can take chances on a given day. If he gets out for a run-a-ball 25, we'd say that he played like Manish Pandey does. But he ticks all the boxes because he protects his wicket and knows when to accelerate," Singh was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs in IPL 2022 and was their leading run-scorer, scoring 616 runs in 15 matches at an average of 51.33, hitting two centuries and four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, another former India player Parthiv Patel said he expects KL Rahul to get big scores in the future series after getting off to a flying start in his career.

"KL Rahul is the only player who can score a century in 20 overs despite starting slowly. If you are able to score 100 runs off 60 balls, it means that you've read the game well and know how to pace your innings," Patel was quoted as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RP Singh​ KL Rahul
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp