Practice on Chennai grounds to achieve the perfect game of cricket

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is one of the oldest units of the BCCI that perhaps has the best league in the country. From the likes of Salim Durani to Hardik Pandya, everyone has played their wares here to better their game and earn money.

Outstation players, particularly spinners, flock to Chennai to play in the league as the conditions on various grounds and teams give them the perfect atmosphere to prepare for first-class cricket. In recent times, left-arm spinners Rajwinder Singh and Bhargav Bhatt have benefitted from playing in Chennai. Their TNCA league experience came in handy for them to perform at the first-class level.

Taking a similar route to learn the ropes of the game is budding player Harsh Surendra Dubey of Vidarbha. Harsh was the highest wicket taker in U-19 group in 2019- 20. He also made 550 runs. For India Under-19, he was the second highest wicket taker. Harsh learnt about the Chennai league from his friends and other state players. His showing at the Under-19 level also came in handy as not all outstation players get an opportunity to play TNCA First Division league.

“Some of my senior players like Akshay Wadkar and Aditya Sarwate played in the TNCA league. From them, I came to know about the advantages of playing in the league. So, I was keen to come to Chennai and improve my game,” said Harsh. Harsh was selected to play for MRC ‘A’ captained by ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who wanted a left-arm spinner for his team.

When he asked one of the MRC players to suggest a name, Harsh’s name came up and he landed the role. “MRC ‘A’ team’s Rajneesh Gurbani called me as he was with Rajasthan Royals (IPL team) as a net bowler.

He told me that Ashwin bhaiya was asking him if there was any left arm spinner. I contacted them and that’s how I got selected for MRC ‘A’,” revealed Harsh. Ashwin, who is one of the finest spinners to play the game, has been an inspiration for hundreds of cricketers. He first excelled as a school cricketer and then slowly climbed up the ladder to play for India and be the top ranked player that he is today.

“The first six matches I never interacted with Ashwin bhaiya, but he messaged me in the team group to congratulate me. I was always eager and excited to meet him in person. Only recently, I got an opportunity to meet and interact with him and I cherish every moment of it,” said the 19-year old.

In seven matches, Harsh has taken 25 wickets with three five-wicket hauls and scored more than 200 runs. “Chennai league is a brilliant tournament for any player, it is a very competitive league. It will help me in everything, like how to bowl on flat and slow flat tracks. It will help me to bowl in different conditions and against quality batter across various teams in the league. The match against Jolly Rovers was the toughest match I had played. It was a very flat wicket and I took five wickets in that match, which also happens to be my best spell so far. The best wicket I got in the league so far was that of Hanuma Vihari (of Nelson team). This wicket is my personal favourite,’’ said Harsh, who has played his role in helping MRC ‘A’ to make the knock-outs.