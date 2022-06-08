STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott ruled out of Sri Lanka tour with fractured finger

Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott was ruled out of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka after fracturing his finger in the nets.

Published: 08th June 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott

Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott on Tuesday was ruled out of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka after fracturing his finger in the nets.

Part of the T20I squad, Abbott wasn't picked for the first T20I against Sri Lanka and he was supposed to link up with the 'A' side for two 50-over and two four-day matches later. But he suffered a fracture to his left index finger while batting in the nets and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

Cricket Australia haven't named a replacement for Abbott for the T20Is but Scott Boland has been called up to replace him in the 'A' squad. Boland was originally set to arrive later with the Test-only squad members not required to travel until later in the month.

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb also has decided to leave Sri Lanka to head home to be with his pregnant partner as the pair are expecting their first child. Queensland wicket keeper Jimmy Peirson has been called up to the A squad as cover for Handscomb.

