Umran Malik ​might have to wait for his debut, hints Indian coach Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has always maintained that he likes continuity and gave clear hints on Tuesday that pace sensation Umran Malik might have to wait for his turn.

Published: 08th June 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid (L) interacts with pace sensation Umran Malik.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid (L) interacts with pace sensation Umran Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India head coach Rahul Dravid has always maintained that he likes continuity and gave clear hints on Tuesday that pace sensation Umran Malik might have to wait for his turn.

Dravid was speaking ahead of the first of five-match T20 International series between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

"We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him. We have a big squad, not possible to have everyone in the playing XI," Dravid was categorical when asked about the 'Jammu Express'.

"I am someone who likes consistency and give people time to settle in. Arshadeep has also done well, who is also an exciting player, who bowls well.

"We have a little bit of experienced guys in Harshal, Buvi and Avesh, who played in the last series. It is exciting to have the young guys as well, it helps us broaden our pool and see what they can do," he said.

The coach, though, had words of praise for Umran and wants to see him more in Test cricket.

"He is exciting, certainly bowls quick and has pace. Another exciting thing in the IPL for me was to see the Indian players bowl really fast. The more he plays the better he gets. Very happy to have him in the mix," he said.

"As a coach I would love to see it translate to the longer format of the game," the purist in him said.

