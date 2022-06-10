STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalled to Sri Lanka's ODI squad for series against Australia

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has earlier made a return to Sri Lanka's ongoing T20I series against Australia after reversing his decision to retire from international cricket earlier this year.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Friday earned a recall to Sri Lanka's ODI squad after the country's cricketing body (SLC) named a 21-man squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia, led by Dasun Shanaka.

Rajapaksa has earlier made a return to Sri Lanka's ongoing T20I series against Australia after reversing his decision to retire from international cricket earlier this year. In IPL 2022, while representing Punjab Kings, Rajapaksa scored 206 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.69.

Apart from Rajapaksa, left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, the Sri Lanka's U19 skipper in this year's Men's Cricket World Cup, has earned a maiden call-up to Sri Lanka's ODI squad. Wellalage was the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls against Scotland and Australia apart from chipping with the bat, making 113 against South Africa and 52 against Australia.

From the earlier announced 26-member squad, Sri Lanka have now trimmed the ODI squad to 21, which means Nuwan Thushara, Ashen Bandara, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Sahan Arachchi are now not a part of the series. Sri Lanka last featured in an ODI series against Zimbabwe in January this year, winning by 2-1.

After the T20I series, where Australia have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead, ends in Kandy on Saturday, the first two ODIs will be played at the same venue on June 14 and 16, with R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to host the remaining three ODIs on June 19, 21 and 24.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage and Pramod Madushan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Australia Sri Lanka vs Australia
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp