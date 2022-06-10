STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Can't ask Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to drop themselves for me: Indian batter Ishan Kishan

The Indian team management looks at Ishan Kishan as a specialist opener, knowing that he isn't the one blessed with a power game to negotiate the variations during back-end of T20I games.

Published: 10th June 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batter Ishan Kishan

Indian batter Ishan Kishan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are quite few notches above him in terms of sheer quality and Ishan Kishan knows only too well that he can't just ask the "world class" batters to "drop themselves" from playing XI in order to accommodate him.

The Indian team management looks at Kishan as a specialist opener, knowing that he isn't the one blessed with a power game to negotiate the variations during back-end of T20I games.

After his 48-ball-76 in a losing cause against South Africa, which was blazing most of the times and scratchy in some parts, Kishan pledged to control the controllables.

"I think they (Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) are world-class players and I won't ask for my spot when they are there in the team. They have scored so many runs for our country, I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place," Kishan said at the post-match press conference.

"My job here is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get my opportunity, I have to prove myself or do well for the team. I focus more on that on what I have to do," Kishan added.

For him, it is all about performing whenever he gets an opportunity and allow the coaches and selectors to do their job.

"I have to keep doing my thing, it's up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance," he added.

On his strategy, the 23-year-old stated: "We knew that the wicket is not easy for the batters to get going. My plan was to target the loose balls and put pressure on the bowlers. So, that they are also thinking and move their line and length."

Despite the batters putting up a massive 211 on the board, the Indian bowlers struggled to defend the target on what was a batting belter.

The home team's woes were compounded when Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter with van der Dussen, who was on 29 at that point, went on to score an unbeaten 75.

"We need to address what mistakes we did with the bowling department or if it's the fielding department, but it's never any one player who, you know, makes us lose the match. So we'll figure out everything as a team," Kishan came to his colleague's defence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Ishan Kishan
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp