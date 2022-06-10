STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL digital media rights could go to biggest industrial house of India from next year: Source

The biggest cricketing festival in the country, the Indian Premier League, is all set to sell its digital media rights from 2023 to 2027.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:29 PM

NEW DELHI: The biggest cricketing festival in the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to sell its digital media rights from 2023 to 2027.

Many big names in the entertainment industry came forward to grab the media rights of the most significant event, but according to the sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the ace industrial house of the country could win the bid as they have shown their keen interest in the league from a long time and also been a part of the league.

"Yes, the digital media rights for the IPL can go to one of the biggest industrial houses of the country as they are fully active in the entertainment and sports industry and also they are a part of the league for a long time. As the current right holder is not interested in renewing their contract and the reason behind this is not clear," BCCI source told ANI.

IPL introduced two news in the 15th edition and from this year and the bidding and auction process for media rights will be over in the upcoming days. These digital media rights will be valid from 2023 to 2027.

