Sri Lanka fined 40 per cent of match fee for slow-over rate in second T20 against Australia

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's team members congratulate Australia's Matthew Wade and Jhye Richardson for their victory in the second Twenty20 cricket match Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over rate against Australia in the second T20 in Colombo.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," read an ICC statement.

"Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0.

