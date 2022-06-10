STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three score tons to put MRC on top 

No batter had scored a century against Vijay CC this season. And no team had come close to batting out 90 overs against them this season.

Published: 10th June 2022 10:12 AM

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  No batter had scored a century against Vijay CC this season. And no team had come close to batting out 90 overs against them this season. However, in the first division final being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, MRC ‘A’ changed the script as three of their batters – NS Chaturved, Rishi Dhawan and Harsh Dubey scored centuries to put their team in command as they ended Day 1 at 484/5 in 88.2 overs.

Winning the toss and choosing to field first, Vijay CC were sent on a leather hunt by MRC. Chaturved in the company of R Ashwin gave MRC an ideal start, adding 62 runs for the first wicket. From there on, it was MRC all the way as Chaturved scored 132 to set the base.

He along with Anirudh Sita Ram (83) stitched together 174 runs for the second wicket. Although the two departed in quick succession, MRC’s outstation players Dhawan (116, 109b, 13x4, 2x6) and Dubey (116, 107b, 7x4, 6x6) added 219 runs to shut the door on Vijay CC. 

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 484/5 in 88.2 ovs (NS Chaturved 132, R Ashwin 25, B Anirudh Sitaram 83, Rishi Dhawan 116, Harsh Dubey 116 n.o; Rahil Shah 3/95) vs Vijay CC.
 

