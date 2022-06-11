Devon Conway credits New Zealand's aggressive, positive mindset to scoring 318/4 on day one

By IANS

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand's left-handed batter Devon Conway credited the more aggressive approach and positive mindset with the bat for scoring 318/4 on day one of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge.

After being inserted into batting first by England, every New Zealand batter made scores above 25, with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell unbeaten on 81 and 67 respectively at stumps on the opening day of the match while Conway compiled himself a neat 46.

"One of the things we spoke about in our batting meetings between Tests was to try and be a bit more aggressive -- have that positive mindset and intent to score. We were probably lacking that a bit in the first Test. We tried to control that as best as possible and are reaping the rewards after day one," said Conway after stumps.

"It looked a little bit green on top. If we'd have won the toss we'd have probably bowled first too. But we tried to change our mindset to play what's in front of us, rather than worry about the surface. The actual nature of the wicket wasn't as bad as it looked," added Conway.

Conway felt that England's bowling attack tested them very well, especially when the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad were operating. "The English bowlers bowled quite full and that presented us with scoring opportunities. As batters, we always try to hit the ball as straight as possible, but we just reacted to what was in front of us and that allowed us to hit square of the wicket."

"If we can put pressure on the bowlers as much as possible (on Saturday), that will benefit us down the track. There was a good passage of bowling after lunch when Jimmy (Anderson) came back with Broady (Stuart Broad). They controlled their lengths really well and made it harder to score."

Conway began his Test career as an opener before dropping down to number four and was promoted to number three on day one due to regular skipper Kane Williamson being infected with Covid-19 on the eve of the match.

"It was a bit of a shock for us late last night. It was unfortunate Kane has contracted Covid. He was a massive loss for us as a leader and a batsman. It's just one of those things we have to get past and wish him a speedy recovery. I'm sure he'll be very excited to join us for the third Test."

Conway signed off by saying that he would like to bat anywhere in the top four in Test cricket. "For me personally, I'd just like to bat anywhere in the top four. I wouldn't want to be any lower down 'han four. I don't feel the role changes anywhere in the top four. It's just about batting according to the situation."