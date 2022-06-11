STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It was more about battles I won against my own self and lots of other things: Hardik Pandya

Coming back into international cricket after a long layoff, Hardik fitted seamlessly in the finisher's role, smashing 31 not out from just 12 balls in the first T20 against the Proteas.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | AP)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CUTTACK: As he got down to plot his return to the Indian team, Hardik Pandya would hit the bed at 9. 30pm and wake up at 5 am, dedicating the day's intervening period of time to win battles against his "own self" and the doubting Thomases.

The star all-rounder followed this time table strictly for four months, after which he guided an unfancied Gujarat Titans to a memorable title triumph in only their maiden IPL outing, leading the debutants from the front to earn an India call-up.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Pandya recalled the win in IPL 2022 and the rewards that followed.

"I was happy. It was more about the battles I won against my own self and a lot of other things as well. Winning the IPL, or even qualifying (for playoffs) was a big deal for me because a lot of people doubted us.

"A lot of people frowned at us before we started. A lot of people raised a lot of questions. A lot of things were said about me even before I made a comeback," Pandya said.

The 29-year-old all-rounder said that he would get up at 5 AM and sleep at 9:30 in the night for four successive months during his time away from the Indian team after the T20 World Cup.

"It was never about giving them answers. I'm just proud of the process I followed. No one knows what I went through the six months that I was off. I've gotten up at 5 in morning to make sure I train. I slept at 9:30 in the night for fourth months, so (there was) a lot of sacrifice.

"It was the battle I fought before the IPL. I have always worked hard in my life, and it has always given me the result I wanted," added Pandya. He also said the ongoing series against South Africa is the ideal platform to get into the groove for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Every series or every game you play is as important as your last. So, for me, World Cup is the goal, this is the right platform to get into the rhythm and a lot of cricket is going to come back to back. Always being in the rhythm is very important.

"My role will be changed here, I won't be captain, I won't be batting higher up the order and guiding through the innings. This will be back to being the Hardik for which I am known for," Hardik said.

Coming back into international cricket after a long layoff, Hardik fitted seamlessly in the finisher's role, smashing 31 not out from just 12 balls in the first T20 against the Proteas.

In the IPL though, he had batted at No.4 for Gujarat Titans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp