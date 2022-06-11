STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of Sri Lanka's final T20I against Australia

Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana hadn't featured in the three-match T20I series, which was won by Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Published: 11th June 2022 02:58 PM

Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha

Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

KANDY: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that pacers Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have been ruled out of the sides final T20I against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening due to injuries suffered while training.

Both Rajitha and Pathirana hadn't featured in the three-match T20I series, which was won by Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. "Rajitha has suffered an injury on his 'Left Hip', whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his 'Right Elbow', said the SLC through its official Twitter account.

SLC further announced that Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan will replace Rajitha and Pathirana in Sri Lanka's squad for the final T20I against Australia, which is effectively a dead rubber.

In the second T20I on Wednesday, Australia survived an electric spell from rising leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to win by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka were also fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

Australia's veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare after the pace duo of Jhye Richardson (3/26) and Kane Richardson (4/30) restricted Sri Lanka to 124/9 in 20 overs.

After the T20I series ends, Sri Lanka and Australia will face off in five ODI matches starting on June 14 and ending on June 24.

