Renovated Barabati Stadium is all set for second T20I: OCA Secretary Behera  

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly elected officials of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) are working day and night to make the T20I match between India and South Africa a grand success at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, this Sunday. OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera in an interview with The New Indian Express said that the makeover was not only in leadership but in facilities like new floodlights, dressing room and new safety measures to host the match. Excerpts...

What are the measures the OCA has taken in terms of fans’ safety?

Both fans' and players' safety is very important to us. To improve security, there will be only one entry gate for each stand, but there will be multiple exit points for the same. Apart from fire extinguishers, fire blankets will be installed on every stand. Exit gates will be opened if a massive fire accident occurs. During international matches, the fire department gives us guidelines and arrangements which will be followed accordingly. As the Barabati Stadium is an old structure, it needed renovations to meet the new guidelines. We began discussions with Populous, the architecture company which designed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. We are in close touch with the DCP and the Fire Department every day to provide the best and safe environment to the spectators.

Were the floodlights damaged after the cyclone Fani?

The stadium installed floodlights 18 years ago to host day and night matches. However, during Cyclone Fani in 2019 the floodlight towers, press box, corporate box and the dressing rooms were damaged. The newly elected OCA officials were involved in the makeover of the stadium in two months to host the ODI match India Vs West Indies on 22nd December 2019.

For the upcoming T20 match, the old metal lights are replaced by new sports lights. For a cricket match, 1100 lux brightness is required. The new lights will have a maximum of 3800 lux, which will help for Multimedia purposes.

On previous matches in the Barabati Stadium

Odisha’s only International Stadium will host its 26th international cricket match, the third T20I. For the second time, South Africa will play the shortest format at this venue. The 2015 T20I between the two teams didn’t end well.

We decided to install nets in front of the stands. As an organiser and a sports enthusiast, I request all the spectators to be disciplined and enjoy the match in the true spirit of sports. We made all the arrangements including free water glasses and light snacks (on payment) in every stand.

Is there an increase in stadium capacity?

Yes, there is an increase by 5000. The total count will be around 44,000. We renovated the oldest stand with the Help of an IIT Institute.

Would ticket booking be an issue?

Few people expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the online sale. Cricket is the most popular sport in our country. The site crashed as more than a lakh entered the Paytm website for the tickets on June 1. We had 27,000 people applying for 5000 tickets. To collect the online tickets, one must show their ID Proof approved by the government to the box office. Around 24,000 tickets are available for offline sales which will start on June 9. Ten counters will be opened and three dedicated counters are there for Corporate tickets.

What if it rains during the match?

First of all, I pray to Lord Jagannath to save this special occasion from rain. We are prepared for it. With the consultation from the BCCI Technical committee, we made a sand-based ground for a better drainage system. We purchased a rain cover for the entire FOP (field of play) area from England. Apart from that we also purchased another Super Sopper from Australia. Even if it rains throughout the day, preparations for the ground will be ready before it.