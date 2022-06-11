STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Simon Doull feels Tom Latham should take over from Kane Williamson as New Zealand's Test captain

In the last 12 months, Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a World Test Championship victory and a second-place finish in Men's T20 World Cup.

Published: 11th June 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand opener Tom Latham

New Zealand opener Tom Latham (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NOTTINGHAM: In the last 12 months, Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a World Test Championship victory and a second-place finish in Men's T20 World Cup. But after that, he spent time on the sidelines after a thrilling drawn Test against India at Kanpur, to recover from a long-standing elbow injury.

Now, Williamson was forced to miss the second Test against England after contracting Covid-19 on the eve of the match at Trent Bridge, meaning that he will spend time away from the game till he recovers completely. In between, Williamson has struggled to find his form, be it be in IPL 2022 or Lord's Test.

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull, while commentating on day one for broadcasters Sky Sports, suggested Williamson should step down as captain to focus on his batting and hand over the leadership role in Tests to opener Tom Latham.

"I almost think that if Kane Williamson is fit to play and captain the side in the third Test, it might be for the last time in Test cricket. I just think it's time for Tom Latham to take over this Test match side. Kane has done it for long enough, I just want him to be the best batsman New Zealand have ever had -- and he will be," said Doull on-air.

After Doull's comments sparked social media debate, former New Zealand batter Grant Elliott believes the Test captaincy decision should come down to how Williamson feels, and not be driven by external powers.

"I like the fact that Kane is not captaining if he's playing because I always felt that the succession was broken when John Wright chose Ross Taylor as captain. It should've been Brendon (McCullum) and then R'ss should've taken over from Brendon, and then Kane should've only been taking the reins over the last couple of years," said Elliot on SENZ's Saturday Sessions.

Williamson has led New Zealand to 21 wins and nine losses across 36 Test matches since becoming the skipper of the side.

"Unfortunately, he was given it at a young age and there's so many responsibilities as captain. Some people enjoy it, some people don't. I think it's up to Kane whether he enjoys it or not, but I think it would take a lot of pressure off his batting and we could just enjoy watching … probably our best-ever batter (succeed at the crease)," concluded Elliot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kane Williamson Simon Doull Tom Latham New Zealand
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp