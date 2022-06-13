STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another injury blow for Australia as Kane Richardson ruled out of ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Published: 13th June 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer Kane Richardson

Australia pacer Kane Richardson (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: The Australian cricket team has suffered another major blow ahead of the five-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka beginning on June 14, with experienced fast bowler Kane Richardson ruled out from the entire series due to a hamstring injury.

Richardson suffered the injury during warm-up prior to Australia's T20I loss to Sri Lanka in the third game on Saturday, and scans have since revealed the extent of the injury.

Though the tourists, under white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, won the series 2-1, it came at a huge price as three top players got injured, with Richardson also joining the list now.

The already depleted Australia seem to be short of bowling options for the opening ODI in Kandy.

Richardson, a right-arm quick, will fly back to Australia and skipper Finch said the veteran is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks. Australia side is already missing fellow quick Mitchell Starc (finger injury) and experienced all-rounder Mitch Marsh (calf injury).

It means Test skipper Pat Cummins is rushed back into Australia's XI for the opening match of the ODI series, with fellow seamers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson to make up the remainder of the seam attack.

With Adam Zampa remaining in Australia for the birth of his first child, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar gets the first chance to impress with fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson left out of the side.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

