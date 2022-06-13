Mitchell guides Indian Bank to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Mitchell Anthony Mannays’s unbeaten century (103 n.o.) Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club thrashed TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club by five wickets in a second division match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: TI Cycles S&RC 269/6 in 50 ovs (Jay Pande 146, K Aashiq 56, ST Natarajan 41) lost to Indian Bank S&RC 274/5 in 44.3 ovs (Mitchell Anthony Mannays 103 n.o, P Satish 54, K Rajkumar 49). Alwarpet CC 335/5 in 50 ovs (P Shijit Chandran 126, S Santosh Shiv 82, R Sathish 51 n.o bt AG’s ORC 231 in 46.1 ovs (Krish Jain 53, S Dinesh 47, R Jesuraj 3/37, R Divakar 4/33).

Preyesh to lead TN challenge

Talented S Preyesh is part of the Tamil Nadu Under-17 and Under 19 team that will take part in the 83rd junior and youth national championship to be held at Alappuzha (Kerala) from June 17 to 23 as per a release from TNTTA.

Teams: Boys U-19: S Preyesh, G Varun, Navneeth Kutty, P Raghuram. U-17: Navneeth Kutty, S Preyesh, P Raghuram, MR Balamurugan. Girls: U-17: Anushka Dutta, S Nalene Amrutha, M Hansini, D Catharin Tina. U-19: S Nalene Amrutha, S Sharmitha, Anushka Dutta, A Priyadharshini.

Boris top seed for Chennai

Russian Grandmaster Savchenko Boris (Elo 2524) is the top seed and rating favourite for the 13th Chennai Open international grandmaster chess tournament 2022 for Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy. Behind Savchenko Boris are GMs Alexei Fedorov and Stupak Kirill (both Belarus). Following the top three is the Indian quartet GM Deepan Chakravarthy, IMs Nitin, Srihari and GM Laxman. So far Chennai Open has attracted 91 entries consisting of 13 foreign players. The list comprises 24 titled players from eight countries.

The annual event organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association is scheduled to be held at Hotel Ambassador Pallava from June 19 to 26.