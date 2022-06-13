STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Testing time for us, concedes Aaron Finch as he loses another pacer ahead of ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch has conceded these are testing times for the side at it prepares for the five-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka.

Published: 13th June 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 03:20 PM

Australia's Aaron Finch is bowled out as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis watches during the third ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Australia's Aaron Finch is bowled out as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis watches during the third ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has conceded these are testing times for the side at it prepares for the five-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka beginning on Tuesday.

With Mitchell Starc ruled out for at least the first two ODIs due to a freak finger injury, and Mitchell Marsh too recovering from a calf injury, the tourists suffered another blow ahead of the crucial series with pace bowler Kane Richardson ruled out for all five matches due to a hamstring injury.

With Finch having declared that 23-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green will only be used as batter, Australia's pace bowling department looks severely depleted. The skipper conceded that and said, "It is certainly testing. Getting back to Colombo, the wickets will probably be a little drier and we'll look to play either an extra spinner or potentially an extra all-rounder to be able to get through the 50 overs.

"It's not ideal but that's a part of touring life in this day and age," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I wasn't aware of (the injury to Richardson) during the game (third T20I), so that was pretty big of him to get through a T20 game of that intensity," Finch said.

Australia are looking to now manage the workload of the rest of their bowlers, given that the five-match ODI series will be followed by two Tests at Galle. In the event, Test skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (likely return for third ODI) and even Ashes hero Scott Boland may all "now need to play bigger roles in the 50-over series than anticipated", said the report.

