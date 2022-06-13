Testing time for us, concedes Aaron Finch as he loses another pacer ahead of ODI series vs Sri Lanka

By IANS

COLOMBO: Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has conceded these are testing times for the side at it prepares for the five-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka beginning on Tuesday.

With Mitchell Starc ruled out for at least the first two ODIs due to a freak finger injury, and Mitchell Marsh too recovering from a calf injury, the tourists suffered another blow ahead of the crucial series with pace bowler Kane Richardson ruled out for all five matches due to a hamstring injury.

With Finch having declared that 23-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green will only be used as batter, Australia's pace bowling department looks severely depleted. The skipper conceded that and said, "It is certainly testing. Getting back to Colombo, the wickets will probably be a little drier and we'll look to play either an extra spinner or potentially an extra all-rounder to be able to get through the 50 overs.

"It's not ideal but that's a part of touring life in this day and age," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I wasn't aware of (the injury to Richardson) during the game (third T20I), so that was pretty big of him to get through a T20 game of that intensity," Finch said.

Australia are looking to now manage the workload of the rest of their bowlers, given that the five-match ODI series will be followed by two Tests at Galle. In the event, Test skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (likely return for third ODI) and even Ashes hero Scott Boland may all "now need to play bigger roles in the 50-over series than anticipated", said the report.