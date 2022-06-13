STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled over by MS Dhoni's unassuming nature

Yuzvendra Chahal received the ODI cap from MS Dhoni on the tour of Zimbabwe in June 2016 and was later given an opportunity against England in the T20Is.

Published: 13th June 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed he was bowled over by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unassuming nature when the veteran cricketer called him and said "call me whatever but not sir".

Chahal received the ODI cap from Dhoni on the tour of Zimbabwe in June 2016 and was later given an opportunity against England in the T20Is.

"I received the ODI cap from the great MS Dhoni. He is a legend and I was with him for the first time. I was not even able to talk in front of him. He talks so nicely that you wonder if he is really Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legend," Chahal said in the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

"When I met him for the first time in Zimbabwe I used to call him Mahi sir. After a while (later) he called me over and said, 'Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai...call me whatever you want but not sir," said Chahal, who emerged the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 taking 27 scalps, with a best of 5/40.

The right-arm leg spinner has grabbed 81 wickets in 46 ODIs at an average of 25.32 and an economy of 4.92 while playing alongside the former World Cup-winning captain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuzvendra Chahal MS Dhoni
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp