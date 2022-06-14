STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI series: Why ICC rules are preventing Mitchell Starc from bowling with a taped finger

Australia's pace bowling stock has been severely depleted on the tour because of injuries to four players in the space of a week.

Published: 14th June 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc hit the training session at Pallekele stadium ahead of the five-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka, but it's unlikely he will be a part of the playing XI for the opener later on Tuesday despite the hosts woefully short of quick bowlers.

The reason he could be left out is the fact that the injured index finger of the bowling arm is still taped and International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations "prevent him from playing the opening match", a report in cricket.com.au said on Tuesday.

Australia's pace bowling stock has been severely depleted on the tour because of injuries to four players in the space of a week. And even while Starc might be fit for the game, Australia "will not be permitted to" play one of their best 50-over bowlers, the report said.

The 32-year-old pace mainstay suffered a deep gash in the index finger of his left bowling hand in the opening over of the T20 series. He subsequently did not play the remaining T20Is and, while the injury may have healed somewhat and he could be fit to bowl with a taped finger, the sport's global governing body regulations prevent it.

Under ICC Laws, "protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires", the report said, adding that "under guidance notes for match officials issued by the International Cricket Council, umpires take a much sterner view for bowlers and tape on the fingers of the bowling hand is effectively outlawed."

Australia were planning to play three quicks -- Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Test skipper Pat Cummins -- in the opening ODI to put pressure on the opposition from the first game itself, but given the situation they'll have to look for an alternative to Starc.

"It is certainly (a) testing (situation)," said captain Aaron Finch, adding that Starc and Mitchell Marsh would likely to be available from the third ODI onwards."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Sri Lanka Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Mitchell Starc
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp