STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Injured Kyle Jamieson available to bat for New Zealand 'if required' on Day 5 of Nottingham Test

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse late on Monday with the tourists managing 224/7 in their second innings for an overall lead of 238.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Tom Latham (R) consoles Kyle Jamieson as he leaves unable to continue during the third day of the 2nd test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

New Zealand's Tom Latham (R) consoles Kyle Jamieson as he leaves unable to continue during the third day of the 2nd test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will be available to bat if required on the fifth and final day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge, after the 27-year-old was ruled out of Day 4 action on Monday due to lower-back injury suffered on Sunday.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse late on Monday with the tourists managing 224/7 in their second innings for an overall lead of 238, which might not be enough, given Joe Root and Ollie Pope's ominous form for England.

With Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry batting on 32 and eight respectively, the Blackcaps still need some runs to take the match to a draw or entertain thoughts of winning the Test to level the series. For that, they would need the services of even their injured tail-enders to add a few runs.

Hours before the start of play on Day 5, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) gave an update on Jamieson, "Kyle Jamieson is available to bat if required on day 5 at Trent Bridge, however he is unable to bowl due the lower left-back injury sustained on day 3. The report from Jamieson's MRI scan is still being assessed with an update to be provided post Test #ENGvNZ."

On Sunday, during day three's proceedings, Jamieson pulled up during his 17th over while bowling in England's first innings with a lower back issue, described by the Blackcaps as a 'sharp pain' and was treated by the New Zealand medical staff after going off the field.

Despite the absence of Jamieson, who had figures of 0/66 in 16.3 overs before going off the field, New Zealand were able to bowl out England for 539, taking a 14-run lead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Kyle Jamieson Kyle Jamieson injury New Zealand vs England New Zealand vs England series New Zealand vs England Test series New Zealand vs England second Test
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp