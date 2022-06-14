Injured Kyle Jamieson available to bat for New Zealand 'if required' on Day 5 of Nottingham Test

By IANS

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will be available to bat if required on the fifth and final day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge, after the 27-year-old was ruled out of Day 4 action on Monday due to lower-back injury suffered on Sunday.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse late on Monday with the tourists managing 224/7 in their second innings for an overall lead of 238, which might not be enough, given Joe Root and Ollie Pope's ominous form for England.

With Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry batting on 32 and eight respectively, the Blackcaps still need some runs to take the match to a draw or entertain thoughts of winning the Test to level the series. For that, they would need the services of even their injured tail-enders to add a few runs.

Hours before the start of play on Day 5, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) gave an update on Jamieson, "Kyle Jamieson is available to bat if required on day 5 at Trent Bridge, however he is unable to bowl due the lower left-back injury sustained on day 3. The report from Jamieson's MRI scan is still being assessed with an update to be provided post Test #ENGvNZ."

On Sunday, during day three's proceedings, Jamieson pulled up during his 17th over while bowling in England's first innings with a lower back issue, described by the Blackcaps as a 'sharp pain' and was treated by the New Zealand medical staff after going off the field.

Despite the absence of Jamieson, who had figures of 0/66 in 16.3 overs before going off the field, New Zealand were able to bowl out England for 539, taking a 14-run lead.