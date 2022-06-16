KL Rahul set to miss England tour; would get treatment abroad for groin injury

By Online Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send 30-year-old KL Rahul, who is down with a recurring groin injury, abroad for treatment.

The opener will miss the fifth test against England in Birmingham.

According to sources, the Indian Vice Captain was asked to appear for fitness test at NCA on Saturday. But as his progress from injury wasn’t satisfying, BCCI has decided to rule him out of the tour. Against this backdrop, BCCI has decided to send him abroad for treatment. Rahul is likely to go to Germany for treatment.

Rahul suffered an injury to his right groin on June 8.

As reported by Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rahul will head to Germany for the treatment and won’t be available for the England series which comprises the rescheduled Edgbaston Test followed by a white-ball series.

“That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a report by Cricbuzz on Thursday. It has also been learned that Rahul may leave for Germany by the end of this month or in early July.