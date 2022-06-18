STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh trails West Indies by 112 with 8 wickets left

Published: 18th June 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

NORTH SOUND: Captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 94 as West Indies pressed its advantage on day two Friday of the first test after bowling out Bangladesh for 103.

The West Indies was all out for 265 after tea at barely two runs an over for a first-innings lead of 162, and reduced Bangladesh to 50-2 by stumps. Bangladesh trailed by 112 with eight wickets left.

Brathwaite, the opener, led his side with a half-century or better for the fifth time in his last eight test innings dating to November.

He was unlucky, after facing 267 balls and closing on an 11th test century after more than 6 1/2 hours, that the 268th ball by medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed stayed low and hit his pad in front of leg stump. Brathwaite didn't dispute it.

By then, he'd long helped his side pass Bangladesh's total in the morning, and almost double it when he was out at 197-4.

But rather than inspire West Indies to continue grinding away, Brathwaite's demise appeared to stiffen Bangladesh's resolve.

The West Indies, after losing only Nkrumah Bonner's wicket in the morning, lost three in the middle session after the new ball was taken, and the last four wickets in the nine overs after tea.

Jermaine Blackwood, who joined Brathwaite in the morning, lasted until the third session and was the ninth man out for 63 off 139 balls. He was Ahmed's second wicket, to a great diving catch by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at extra cover.

Gudakesh Motie, making his West Indies debut at No. 10 in the order, added a valuable unbeaten 23 off 21 balls.

While offspinner Mehidy took a leading 4-59 for Bangladesh, Mustifizur Rahman also stood out for 1-30 off 18 overs.

But their team's batting wasn't of a similar standard, again.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was gone for 22 in the 10th over, conceding a thick edge in Alzarri Joseph's first over, in similar fashion to the first innings.

Joseph's second over netted planned nightwatchman Mehidy for 2 from an edge to the slips. Joseph had 2-14 at stumps.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was left on 18 not out and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who took 14 balls to get off the mark, was 8 not out.

