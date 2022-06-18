STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Kumar Kartikeya takes five as MP thrash Bengal to reach final

Kartikeya actually played with the opposition batters' minds and even their top-scoring skipper, Abhimanyu Easwaran (78), looked beaten from the start.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ALUR: Bengal needed 350 runs to win a tough semi-final but left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya bowled out an under-pressure team to exactly half of the target to take Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy final after 23 years.

Kartikeya, who has been impressive in an otherwise disastrous IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians, bowled 32 overs out of the 65.2 overs that Bengal faced to make 175.

His final figures read 32-10-67-5 for a match haul of 8 for 128. It wasn't the defeat that will hurt Bengal but the manner in which they lost would hurt them the most. It was an abject surrender.

Kartikeya actually played with the opposition batters' minds and even their top-scoring skipper, Abhimanyu Easwaran (78), looked beaten from the start. It was evident when Abhishek Raman, who bagged a pair, forgot to take guard on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, Anushtup Majumdar suddenly realised that he has forgotten to wear his thigh guard. It was nervousness as he edged the first delivery without showing any footwork. It was a delivery that he would have left on any other day.

Easwaran seemed too intent to impress the troika of national selectors, present to watch the match, rather than trying to be be counter offensive. An innings that could make him a worthy contender for a spot in the Test team.

Easwaran certainly lacks the ability to win tough games. He quietly accumulated runs but not for once did it seem that he is going for the chase.

Once Kartikeya knocked his off stump back with a delivery that kept a touch low, the writing was on the wall.

Sayan Sekhar Mondal had a match he would like to forget in a hurry.

Bengal added 79 runs to their overnight score of 96 for 4 and with 83 overs set to be bowled, Kartikeya and MP wrapped it up in just 28.2 overs.

"It's Manoj's dismissal last evening that was the turning point," admitted MP coach Chandrakant Pandit, the man who incidentally was skipper when the team last played the finals in the 1998-99 season.

No wonder, the players that impressed the national selectors were Kartikeya and Rajat Patidar. It was some sight as their teammates curiously watched from the dressing room door seeing chief selector Chetan Sharma speak to the duo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumar Kartikeya Ranji Trophy
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp