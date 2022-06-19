STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian Women team arrives in Dambulla for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

This will be India's first international assignment since the Women's World Cup in March, where they bowed out in the group stages after a loss in the virtual quarter-final against South Africa.

Published: 19th June 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DAMBULLA (Sri Lanka): Indian women's cricket team, on Sunday, arrived in Dambulla for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka tour will be the first series for the India women's team in the post-Mithali Raj era, as the country's long-time captain recently announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket.

"India Women's Team led by Harmanpreet Kaur arrives in Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is in Dambulla on June 23, 25 and 27 followed by as many ODIs on July 1, 4 and 7," tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been captain of India's T20 team since 2018, will now also be leading the team in the 50-over format. She believes it will be more leisurely for her and the team going ahead now that she has also been named the ODI skipper.

"I think things will be easier for me now because [when] two different captains were there, sometimes things were not easy because we both had different ideas," Harmanpreet had said during a virtual press conference.

"But now the players will think clearly [and know] what I am demanding as a captain, and everybody can look forward to that. It's easier for me to ask them what I'm expecting from them, so things will be much easier for me and my teammates also," she added.

This will be India's first international assignment since the Women's World Cup in March, where they bowed out in the group stages after a loss in the virtual quarter-final against South Africa.

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian women's cricket team Sri Lanka cricket BCCI
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp