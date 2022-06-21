STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bruce Buck steps down as Chelsea chairman after takeover

Chelsea said Monday that Buck "will continue to support the club as a senior advisor." Chelsea was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion). 

Published: 21st June 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bruce Buck. (Photo | AFP)

Bruce Buck. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Bruce Buck, who has served as Chelsea chairman since 2003, is stepping down from his position following the change of ownership at the Premier League club.

Chelsea said Monday that Buck "will continue to support the club as a senior advisor. " Chelsea was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) -- the highest price ever paid for a sports team " to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brutal and barbaric invasion" of Ukraine.

"Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in the sport," Boehly said. "We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the club."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruce Buck Chelsea Premier League club
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp