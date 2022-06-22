STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistani batting great Zaheer Abbas admitted in London hospital ICU

According to Geo News, Abbas, 74, was moved to the ICU three days after getting admission in Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he was put on oxygen support.

Published: 22nd June 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas. (File Photo)

By PTI

LONDON: Pakistani batting great Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here.

According to Geo News, Abbas, 74, was moved to the ICU three days after getting admission in Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he was put on oxygen support.

One of the most elegant batters of his time, Abbas had contracted COVID-19 while travelling from Dubai to London.

He had complained of pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia after arriving in the British capital.

"He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people," Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Abbas, who made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand, was one of the finest batters of his generation.

He amassed 5062 runs in 72 Tests, and scored 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

In first-class cricket, he accumulated 34,843 runs in 459 matches, which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties.

After retirement, he also served as an ICC match referee in one Test and three ODIs.

He was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Jacques Kallis and Lisa Sthalekar.

Wishes have been pouring in for the legendary cricketer on social media.

The likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Alan Wilkins, and many of his ardent fans have expressed their concerns and wished him a speedy recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zaheer Abbas
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp