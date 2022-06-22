STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Washington Sundar likely to make county debut, to play for Lancashire

Sundar could become the second Indian to feature in the country season after Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already played for Sussex in division two.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Washington Sundar plays a shot. (Photo | PTI)

Washington Sundar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: India all-rounder Washington Sundar could make his debut in English county cricket this season, for Lancashire.

Sundar's move, however, will be subject to fitness, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Sundar could become the second Indian to feature in the country season after Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already played for Sussex in division two.

The 22-year-old Chennai player, who has nearly recovered from his hand injury, and is currently doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), could play in three County Championship games from July, and the entire 50-over Royal London Cup.

Sundar will be making his comeback in red-ball cricket since sustaining a finger injury in July last year.

The injury sidelined him from India's tour of England last year and also the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Lancashire are currently placed in the third position on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 108 points.

They will resume red-ball cricket with a clash against Gloucestershire from June 26 after their Vitality Blast T20 games.

