We have several top-order batters, everyone will have their chances: Harmanpreet

Published: 23rd June 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DAMBULLA: The Indian team is packed with a number of top-order batters and the new all-format captain Harmanpreet Kaur says all will get a chance to show their worth in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, starting Thursday.

Elegant left-hander Smriti Mandhana, explosive Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana and Yastika Bhatia are all top-order batters in India's 15-player squad. In the absence of Smriti, it was Shafali and Yastika, who opened the batting against New Zealand in February.

"We do have many top-order batters, including three to four of them, who can play as openers. But, when it comes to this team, everyone will have the opportunity to showcase their skills," Harmanpreet said on the eve of the series-opener.

"We all are representing our country and whatever opportunity might come at some point, we must make the best use of it. We have many batters who can play at any position. We will try to give everyone the space to bat where they feel comfortable," she added.

Harmanpreet also backed talented all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, who was not included in the last ODI World Cup squad but has now made a return to the side for the series against Sri Lanka. "Jemimah is truly an experienced player. She will definitely play a crucial role in the T20 series," Harmanpreet said.

The skipper admitted that while it is not possible to give everyone an equal opportunity all the time, but, it is her responsibility to talk to everyone to find out the perfect team combination for big tournaments.

"I will ensure that everyone has enough chances to prepare. If you look at Jemimah's case, she always grabs whatever opportunities come her way. Similarly, it's very important to keep talking to other players and find out the right combination for big-ticket events like the Commonwealth Games," she remarked.

There is no clarity if the series would be broadcast live. However, as things stand, the first match will be shown live on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

