STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Adil Rashid to miss white-ball series against India for Hajj pilgrimage

Rashid, a practising Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign.

Published: 24th June 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

England spinner Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: England will be without the services of Adil Rashid in next month's white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received clearance from the country's cricket board (ECB) to make Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Rashid, a practising Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign.

"I've been wanting to do it for a little while but I've found it pretty difficult with the timings.

This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well," Rashid told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'yep, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can'."

"Me and the missus are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks," he added.

Rashid was part of England's recently-concluded tour of the Netherlands, where the visitors comfortably bagged the three-match ODI series 3-0.

"It's a massive moment: each faith has got their own different thing but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones," Rashid said.

"It's a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I'm young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do."

India take on hosts England in a white-ball series, including three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 7 to 17.

Rashid is expected to miss all six games as he is likely to return in mid-July, ahead of England's white-ball series against South Africa.

But the 34-year-old asserted that the decision to go on the holy pilgrimage "was irrelevant of cricket."

"It wasn't like, right, I'm playing against India - I'd better not go. That didn't really cross my mind. It was purely: right, I'm going - the decision was irrelevant of cricket, in that sense," Rashid said.

"All I had to do was speak to Yorkshire and England and get their go-ahead. That was very easy and they were very understanding. To have that backing from your county and from your country, it feels like a big boost."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adil Rashid Hajj pilgrimage England vs India
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp