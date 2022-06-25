STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England collapses to 91-6 against New Zealand in 3rd test

England, which holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, trails New Zealand by 238 runs. 

Published: 25th June 2022 12:47 PM

England's Matthew Potts celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during the second day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEEDS:  England collapsed to 91-6 at tea against New Zealand on day two of the third test as Ben Stokes' promise to play entertaining cricket backfired badly with Trent Boult destroying the top order at Headingley on Friday.

England, which holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, trails New Zealand by 238 runs. The afternoon session started promisingly for England, which claimed two quick wickets to end New Zealand's first innings on 329 after the visitors went to lunch at 325-8.

England spinner Jack Leach took 5-100. Boult (3-43) quickly reduced England to 17-3 by clean bowling openers Alex Lees (4) and Zak Crawley (6), followed by Ollie Pope (5).

Tim Southee claimed the valuable wicket of Joe Root (5), who was caught behind to make it 21-4. Neil Wagner took 2-17, including the wicket of the England captain after Stokes hit two fours and a six in a 13-ball cameo of 18 runs.

That made it 55-5, and then 55-6 after Wagner trapped Ben Foakes lbw for a duck. Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Overton was also at the crease on 16. Earlier, Tom Blundell couldn't review his leg-before-wicket dismissal because the DLS system wasn't working.

England pacer Matthew Potts (1-34) took advantage of the technical fault to claim Blundell for 55. Potts' delivery, which looked worth reviewing in normal circumstances, ended another dangerous counterattack by Blundell and Daryl Mitchell (109).

The Kiwi duo has shared partnerships of 195, 236 and 120 in the series. Mitchell reached his third century in three tests by hitting Leach for a six.

He was dismissed for 109 in the last ball of the session with Zak Crawley taking the catch. Mitchell followed knocks of 108 at Lord's and 190 at Trent Bridge. On his way to three figures, Mitchell broke Martin Donnelly's New Zealand record of 492 runs in a series in England, in 1949. Southee was out for 33. Stuart Broad took 3-62.

